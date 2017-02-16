Fundraiser for God’s Pantry Food Bank announced for Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Blue Stallion Brewing Company has announced that they will be holding a fundraiser for God’s Pantry Food Bank on Monday, February 20th.

The fundraiser is part of Blue Stallion’s “Mission Monday” series, that benefit a local non-profit on Mondays.

From 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. 10% of all taproom sales will be donated to God’s Pantry Food Bank. Raffle tickets for a chance to win 2 tickets to the 2017 Taste of the Bluegrass event will also be on sale.

The Blue Stallion Brewing Company is located at 610 West Third Street in Lexington.