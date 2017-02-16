Exponential Living – Sheri Riley

Author Sheri Riley drops by the studio to tell Katie Solove about the book signing for “Exponential Living” on EKU’s campus.

When Sheri Riley was a young girl in Kentucky, she told everyone that when she grew up she would work at a record label and live in Atlanta. No one believed her, but through hard work, persistence, and prayer, Sheri became the senior director of marketing at LaFace Records in Atlanta. While she was there, she introduced the world to some of the most influential multi-platinum artists of the nineties including TLC, Toni Braxton, and Usher. Sheri was successfully living out the dream she expressed so many years ago – and then she gave it all up.

Sheri may have been successful by most people’s standards, but she wasn’t happy. She was spending all her time on work and she had no time or energy to devote to anything else. This realization eventually led her to the principles that became the foundation for EXPONENTIAL LIVING (February 7, 2017; NAL Hardcover; 9781101989029; $26), a guide to making the most out of your whole life, not just your work life.

EXPONENTIAL LIVING is not a book about work-life balance. It’s about pursuing peace, choosing clarity, and living courageously. Work does not define 100% of who you are, so stop spending all your time on 10% of yourself. The book outlines nine principles that are the steps we can use to move forward in pursuing a happy life.