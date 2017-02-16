UPDATE: KSP investigating suspected fatal overdose in Madison Co. overnight

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – An investigation is underway into a suspected fatal overdose in Madison Co. that happened Wednesday night.
The death comes after a flurry of drug overdoses on Wednesday.
A Facebook post from Madison County EMS says crews responded to five calls in a short amount of time.
One Trooper tells ABC 36 over the rest of the evening additional overdose calls came in, topping out at around 8 or 9.
Officials believe that a strongly-laced drug has made its way into Madison County.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
ABC 36’s Matt Groves will have a full report on our News at 5, 5:30, & 6.
2/15/17 10:20 p.m.
Drug overdose warning in Madison County
