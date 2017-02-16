UPDATE: KSP investigating suspected fatal overdose in Madison Co. overnight

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – An investigation is underway into a suspected fatal overdose in Madison Co. that happened Wednesday night.

The death comes after a flurry of drug overdoses on Wednesday.

A Facebook post from Madison County EMS says crews responded to five calls in a short amount of time.

One Trooper tells ABC 36 over the rest of the evening additional overdose calls came in, topping out at around 8 or 9.

Officials believe that a strongly-laced drug has made its way into Madison County.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

2/15/17 10:20 p.m.

Drug overdose warning in Madison County

Madison County EMS put out a drug overdose warning after it says crews responded to five calls in a short amount of time Wednesday night, according to a post on its Facebook page.

Officials say they believe there’s a strongly-laced drug that has made it into Madison County.