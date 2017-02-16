Bill targets past funding source for Planned Parenthood

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky lawmakers are targeting Planned Parenthood by renewing their push for legislation to put the organization at the end of the line for family planning funds.

The measure backed by anti-abortion lawmakers was approved by the Senate Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection Committee on Thursday.

The bill would set up a tiered system for distributing federal family planning funds, with Planned Parenthood at the bottom.

Planned Parenthood supporters say the organization has voluntarily stopped taking those funds for its Kentucky operations. But Sen. Max Wise hopes his bill would cut off that source if Planned Parenthood seeks the funding again in the future.

Wise says his bill would not take effect unless Congress repeals Obama administration regulations that sought to prohibit states from tiering those family planning funds.

 

