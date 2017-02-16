Belle Brezing & The Gilded Age of the Bluegrass Premiere

ABC 36’s Doug High and costume designer Nelson Fields come to the studio to talk about the premiere of the documentary “Belle Brezing & The Gilded Age of the Bluegrass” at the Kentucky Theatre on Thursday.

Few individuals in the history of the Commonwealth of Kentucky are as controversially remembered and celebrated yet today as the infamous Belle Brezing…..A Lexington Madam with a nationwide reputation for running the Victorian eras most “Orderly of Dis-Orderly homes”.

With a head for business in the business of sex, Belle’s story is deeply woven into the tapestry of the Gilded Age of Lexington. Indeed, the booming Bluegrass equine industry grew to new heights in her influential parlors as she and her ladies plied their trade from the end of the 19th Century through the start of World War 1, all while building a Governor-Pardoned “Bawdy House” of the highest class and distinction that hosted a very prominent clientele from around the nation.

Generous and kind, yet ruthless to a fault, spurned by her community, but keeping her head held high on moxie and spite, with Madame Belle holding tight to the reigns, how the Bluegrass howled through the Victorian Era!

This new 60 minute documentary program, produced by High Impact Productions for Kentucky Educational Television will shine the spotlight on the amazing life of a Lexington icon of such note that Time magazine mentions her passing in 1940 with an awe shrouding the end of an era. This film will detail her journey from hardscrabble youth to murder suspect to the Baroness of the Brothel (with the occasional heart of gold), while becoming the nearly undeniable inspiration for Belle Watley from Gone with the Wind, arguably, the most successful novel and film of all time.

From the post-Civil War steaming streets of Lexington in the 1870’s, to the opulent and decadent parties at the pinnacle of her career, and finally, through Bells tragic last days as a mysterious recluse – only to rise again in 21st century urban lore and Lexington pop culture; Belle Brezing and the Gilded Age of the Bluegrass will track a city on the move through a remarkable time in history, and the unstoppable woman who helped shape it.

Featuring in depth interviews with celebrated authors and historians Maryjean Wall, Doug Tattershall, and Foster Ockerman, Jr., interlaced with the amazing photographic treasures from UK Special Collections and incredible re-enacted moments staring noted Lexington actress Laurie Genet Preston as Belle. This documentary, narrated by Elizabeth Shatner, is sure to become a Kentucky treasure to enjoy for years to come!

“Belle Brezing & the Gilded Age of the Bluegrass” premieres Thursday night at the Kentucky Theatre at 7:30 p.m.