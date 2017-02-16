$758K in grants for 20 LWCF projects in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Thursday, Gov. Matt Bevin and the Department for Local Government (DLG) announced the selection of 20 Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grants for total funding up to $758,000. The grants assist in maintaining and developing Kentucky state parks and park facilities. LCWF is funded by the National Park Service and is administered by DLG.

“These projects offer a unique opportunity to invest dollars directly for the benefit of people in local communities throughout the Commonwealth,” said DLG Commissioner Sandra Dunahoo. “The vast outdoor resources of our Commonwealth are available to be enjoyed by everyone.”

Fiscal year 2016 applicants of LWCF grants for reimbursement funding include:

City of Glasgow

Project: Beaver Greek and Gorin Park Upgrades

County: Barren

LWCF Amount: $11,727

Project: AJ Jolly Campground

County: Campbell

LWCF Amount: $75,000

Project: Olive Hill Splash Park

County: Carter

LWCFAmount: $50,000

Project: Dam 50 Boat Dock Project

County: Crittenden

LWCFAmount: $30,000

Project: Marrowbone Park Improvement Project

County: Cumberland

LWCFAmount: $10,000

Project: Flemingsburg Reservoir Trail Expansion

County: Fleming

LWCFAmount: $49,500

Project: Elk Horn Park 3-D Archery Range

County: Floyd

LWCFAmount: $15,685

Project: Garrard County Jaycees Park Upgrade

County: Garrard

LWCFAmount: $33,064

Project: Mayfield Graves County Baseball Park Improvement

County: Graves

LWCFAmount: $22,500

Project: Dale Belcher Memorial Park Skate Park

County: Harlan

LWCFAmount: $63,460

Project: Memorial Park Basketball Court

County: Kenton

LWCFAmount: $75,000

Project: Auburn City Park Improvements

County: Logan

LWCFAmount: $25,000

Project: Magoffin Battlefield Park Restrooms Project

County: Magoffin

LWCFAmount: $63,000

Project: Hamilton Park Improvements Project

County: Marion

LWCFAmount: $21,065

Project: City of Benton Pool House

County: Marshall

LWCFAmount: $75,000

Project: Edmonton Memorial Park Improvements

County: Metcalf

LWCFAmount: $8,500

Project: Perry County Park & Eagles Landing & Airport Park Enhancement Project

County: Perry

LWCFAmount: $36,612

Project: Lake Barkley State Resort Park Wheelchair Accessible Trail

County: Trigg

LWCFAmount: $11,323

Project: Waverly City Park Improvements

County: Union

LWCFAmount: $5,326.82

Project: Idle Hour City Park Lighting Upgrade Project

County: Washington

LWCFAmount: $75,000

Administered by DLG, funds for this program are allocated to Kentucky by the U.S. Department of the Interior, National Park Service. Only upon their approval and an executed memorandum of agreement with DLG may construction begin.