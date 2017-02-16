$758K in grants for 20 LWCF projects in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Thursday, Gov. Matt Bevin and the Department for Local Government (DLG) announced the selection of 20 Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grants for total funding up to $758,000. The grants assist in maintaining and developing Kentucky state parks and park facilities. LCWF is funded by the National Park Service and is administered by DLG.
“These projects offer a unique opportunity to invest dollars directly for the benefit of people in local communities throughout the Commonwealth,” said DLG Commissioner Sandra Dunahoo. “The vast outdoor resources of our Commonwealth are available to be enjoyed by everyone.”
Fiscal year 2016 applicants of LWCF grants for reimbursement funding include:
- City of Glasgow
Project: Beaver Greek and Gorin Park Upgrades
County: Barren
LWCF Amount: $11,727
- Campbell County Fiscal Court
Project: AJ Jolly Campground
County: Campbell
LWCF Amount: $75,000
- City of Olive Hill
Project: Olive Hill Splash Park
County: Carter
LWCFAmount: $50,000
- Crittenden County Fiscal Court
Project: Dam 50 Boat Dock Project
County: Crittenden
LWCFAmount: $30,000
- Cumberland County Fiscal Court
Project: Marrowbone Park Improvement Project
County: Cumberland
LWCFAmount: $10,000
- City of Flemingsburg
Project: Flemingsburg Reservoir Trail Expansion
County: Fleming
LWCFAmount: $49,500
- Floyd County Fiscal Court
Project: Elk Horn Park 3-D Archery Range
County: Floyd
LWCFAmount: $15,685
- Garrard County Fiscal Court
Project: Garrard County Jaycees Park Upgrade
County: Garrard
LWCFAmount: $33,064
- Graves County Fiscal Court
Project: Mayfield Graves County Baseball Park Improvement
County: Graves
LWCFAmount: $22,500
- Harlan County Fiscal Court
Project: Dale Belcher Memorial Park Skate Park
County: Harlan
LWCFAmount: $63,460
- City of Independence
Project: Memorial Park Basketball Court
County: Kenton
LWCFAmount: $75,000
- City of Auburn
Project: Auburn City Park Improvements
County: Logan
LWCFAmount: $25,000
- Magoffin County Fiscal Court
Project: Magoffin Battlefield Park Restrooms Project
County: Magoffin
LWCFAmount: $63,000
- City of Loretto
Project: Hamilton Park Improvements Project
County: Marion
LWCFAmount: $21,065
- City of Benton
Project: City of Benton Pool House
County: Marshall
LWCFAmount: $75,000
- City of Edmonton
Project: Edmonton Memorial Park Improvements
County: Metcalf
LWCFAmount: $8,500
- Perry County Fiscal Court
Project: Perry County Park & Eagles Landing & Airport Park Enhancement Project
County: Perry
LWCFAmount: $36,612
- Kentucky Department of Parks
Project: Lake Barkley State Resort Park Wheelchair Accessible Trail
County: Trigg
LWCFAmount: $11,323
- City of Waverly
Project: Waverly City Park Improvements
County: Union
LWCFAmount: $5,326.82
- City of Springfield
Project: Idle Hour City Park Lighting Upgrade Project
County: Washington
LWCFAmount: $75,000
Administered by DLG, funds for this program are allocated to Kentucky by the U.S. Department of the Interior, National Park Service. Only upon their approval and an executed memorandum of agreement with DLG may construction begin.