$758K in grants for 20 LWCF projects in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Thursday, Gov. Matt Bevin and the Department for Local Government (DLG) announced the selection of 20 Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grants for total funding up to $758,000. The grants assist in maintaining and developing Kentucky state parks and park facilities. LCWF is funded by the National Park Service and is administered by DLG.

“These projects offer a unique opportunity to invest dollars directly for the benefit of people in local communities throughout the Commonwealth,” said DLG Commissioner Sandra Dunahoo. “The vast outdoor resources of our Commonwealth are available to be enjoyed by everyone.”

Fiscal year 2016 applicants of LWCF grants for reimbursement funding include:

  • City of Glasgow
    Project: Beaver Greek and Gorin Park Upgrades
    County: Barren
    LWCF Amount: $11,727
  • Campbell County Fiscal Court
    Project: AJ Jolly Campground
    County: Campbell
    LWCF Amount: $75,000
  • City of Olive Hill
    Project: Olive Hill Splash Park
    County: Carter
    LWCFAmount: $50,000
  • Crittenden County Fiscal Court
    Project: Dam 50 Boat Dock Project
    County: Crittenden
    LWCFAmount: $30,000
  • Cumberland County Fiscal Court
    Project: Marrowbone Park Improvement Project
    County: Cumberland
    LWCFAmount: $10,000
  • City of Flemingsburg
    Project: Flemingsburg Reservoir Trail Expansion
    County: Fleming
    LWCFAmount: $49,500
  • Floyd County Fiscal Court
    Project: Elk Horn Park 3-D Archery Range
    County: Floyd
    LWCFAmount: $15,685
  • Garrard County Fiscal Court
    Project: Garrard County Jaycees Park Upgrade
    County: Garrard
    LWCFAmount: $33,064
  • Graves County Fiscal Court
    Project: Mayfield Graves County Baseball Park Improvement
    County: Graves
    LWCFAmount: $22,500
  • Harlan County Fiscal Court
    Project: Dale Belcher Memorial Park Skate Park
    County: Harlan
    LWCFAmount: $63,460
  • City of Independence
    Project: Memorial Park Basketball Court
    County: Kenton
    LWCFAmount: $75,000
  • City of Auburn
    Project: Auburn City Park Improvements
    County: Logan
    LWCFAmount: $25,000
  • Magoffin County Fiscal Court
    Project: Magoffin Battlefield Park Restrooms Project
    County: Magoffin
    LWCFAmount: $63,000
  • City of Loretto
    Project: Hamilton Park Improvements Project
    County: Marion
    LWCFAmount: $21,065
  • City of Benton
    Project: City of Benton Pool House
    County: Marshall
    LWCFAmount: $75,000
  • City of Edmonton
    Project: Edmonton Memorial Park Improvements
    County: Metcalf
    LWCFAmount: $8,500
  • Perry County Fiscal Court
    Project: Perry County Park & Eagles Landing & Airport Park Enhancement Project
    County: Perry
    LWCFAmount: $36,612
  • Kentucky Department of Parks
    Project: Lake Barkley State Resort Park Wheelchair Accessible Trail
    County: Trigg
    LWCFAmount: $11,323
  • City of Waverly
    Project: Waverly City Park Improvements
    County: Union
    LWCFAmount: $5,326.82
  • City of Springfield
    Project: Idle Hour City Park Lighting Upgrade Project
    County: Washington
    LWCFAmount: $75,000

Administered by DLG, funds for this program are allocated to Kentucky by the U.S. Department of the Interior, National Park Service. Only upon their approval and an executed memorandum of agreement with DLG may construction begin.

 

