4th annual Refugee & Immigrant Day held at Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Members and supporters of Catholic Charities Migration and Refugee Services, Kentucky Refugee Ministries, Americana World Community Center, and the International Center of Kentucky went to Frankfort on Thursday to hold the fourth annual Refugee and Immigrant Day.

Organizers say the day is an opportunity to educate elected officials about the refugee resettlement program and the contributions refugees and immigrants make to the state. Supporters say it is also a civic engagement opportunity for Kentuckians to learn how to be active participants in the democratic process.

Members spoke with legislators Thursday morning, and are now preparing for a press conference at the back terrace behind the Capitol Rotunda building.

