Wild Thyme – Greek Salad

Greek Salad



Ingredients



1 hot house or English cucumber seeded and sliced 1/4 inch thick

1 jar roasted red bell peppers sliced

1 pint cherry to,stones halved

1/2 large red onion sliced in half rounds

1 block (6-8oz) feta cheese diced or crumbled

1 jar pitted kalamata olives

1 bunch fresh parsley minced

1 tbsp garlic minced

Place all the ingredients in a large bowl and toss until evenly combined. In a separate bowl mix together the vinaigrette.

Vinaigrette

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1-2 tbsp Italian seasoning dried

1 tsp Dijon mustard

Salt And pepper to taste

1/2 cup of olive oil

Whisk vigorously until well combined and pour over salad ingredients and serve.

