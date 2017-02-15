UK Hospital changes hospital visitation policies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – In order to protect the health of the patients and visitors during the flu season, UK HealthCare is making temporary changes to hospital visitation policies.

The changes will be effective beginning Thursday, Feb. 16. The restricted areas include all UK HealthCare inpatient units at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, Kentucky Children’s Hospital and UK Good Samaritan Hospital.

Changes to the visitation rules are as follows:

No visitors under the age of 12 (except in Bone Marrow Transplant where there should be no visitors under the age of 18).

No visitors with any flu-like symptoms.

Only two visitors in a patient’s room at a time.

Visitors may be given masks or other protective clothing for use when visiting.

Additional rules may be in place in special care units, such as women’s, children’s, critical care and oncology units.