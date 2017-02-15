Trump slams media over treatment of Flynn, dodges questions on Russia

President Trump today ignored shouted questions about his campaign’s communications with Russia before the election, while blasting the news media for treating former national security adviser Michael Flynn unfairly before his resignation earlier this week.

“I think he’s been treated very, very unfairly by the media,” Trump said at a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, adding that “illegal leaks” contributed to the end of his tenure.

“I think it’s really a sad thing he was treated so badly,” he continued. “I think in addition to that from intelligence, papers are being leaked … it’s a criminal act.”

Flynn resigned Monday after questions surfaced about his communication with the Russian ambassador to the United States during the transition period, when the Obama administration was pursuing new sanctions against Russia.

Sources familiar with the matter told ABC News that U.S. authorities were probing communications between associates of Trump and suspected Russian intelligence officials in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election.

Still, Trump today dodged shouted questions on the matter.

“Mr. President, can you guarantee that nobody on your campaign had any contacts with the Russians?” ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jon Karl asked as Trump left the news conference. “Mr. President, any questions on Russia?”