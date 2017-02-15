Smoking cessation bill passes Senate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Thursday, Senate Bill 89, which provides a comprehensive smoking cessation benefit for all Kentuckians, passed favorably in the Senate House and Welfare Committee. The legislation will ensure all Kentuckians have access to the cessation treatments recommended by their physicians.

SB 89 would make certain that all Kentucky health plans, including Medicaid, private pay and the state employee health plan, provide barrier free access to all United States Preventative Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommended smoking cessation treatments.

The American Heart Association, American Lung Association, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids and the Kentucky Medical Association released the following statement upon the bill’s passage through committee:

“Patient advocates and caregivers across the Commonwealth commend Senator Julie Raque Adams and members of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee for addressing Kentucky’s longstanding smoking epidemic. Senate Bill 89 will ensure that providers, not insurers, determine patient care.

“It is far more difficult for Kentuckians to successfully quit smoking if the treatments prescribed by their physicians remain out of reach. True, barrier-free access to cessation treatments is critical to reducing the number of smokers in the Commonwealth, improving health outcomes and saving taxpayer dollars.

“We encourage the General Assembly to pass this important legislation and help the many smokers who want to quit for good.”