Set Free Tour – Central Baptist Church

Pastor Travis Drake and Women’s Ministry Leader Marci Drake, both of Central Baptist Church, drop by the studio to tell Doug High about the Set Free Tour featuring Big Daddy Weave and We Are Messengers, coming to Lexington on Thursday, February 16th!

Big Daddy Weave is a contemporary Christian band composed of Mike Weaver, Jay Weaver, Jeremy Redmon, Joe Shirk, and Brian Beihl. They are signed to Fervent Records. The band met while in college at the University of Mobile

We Are Messengers is an Irish worship band from Monaghan, Ireland, and they formed in 2015, with vocalist Darren and Heidi Mulligan. Their first studio album, We Are Messengers, released in 2016, with Word Records and Curb Records.

For more information, call (859) 744-4328, or visit cbcwinchester.com.