SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Knox County Public Schools, Jackson County Schools, and Somerset Christian School will be closed on Thursday, February 16, 2017.

Officials with the schools say that the schools will be closed due to illness.

Knox County Public Schools officials say Friday will be a NTI (Non-traditional instruction) day. Parents can find more information here.

Jackson County Schools will also be holding an NTI.