UPDATE: 4th arrest made in Maryiah Coleman murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say a fourth person has been charged in the death of Maryiah Coleman and her unborn child.

According to a police department press release, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s office arrested 21-year-old Skylar Stigall on Wednesday. He has been charged with murder, fetal homicide, and robbery.

Three other men, Demetrioun L. Boaz, Joseph “Jodie” Fain, and Saquan Freeman have already been charged in the September shooting.

Maryiah Coleman was gunned down outside of the Matador North Apartments while she walked her dog.

She was eight months pregnant, and her unborn son Jakobe did not survive.

2/14/17 10:18 a.m.

Police: Three charged in Maryiah Coleman murder

The Lexington Police Department has charged three men in connection to the shooting death of Maryiah Coleman and her unborn child.

According to police they have charged Demetrioun L. Boaz, Joseph “Jodie” Fain, and Saquan Freeman, all age 20 of murder, fetal homicide 1st and robbery 1st.

Police tell us that the suspects were already in custody at the Fayette County Detention Center after being previously charged in connection with an October home invasion that occurred on Red Mile Road.

Police say the suspects robbed an acquaintance and as that man fled from the group, a shot was fired in his direction, and Coleman was hit.

Police say there may be other people involved in the shooting. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact police at (859) 258-3600.