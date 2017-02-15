‘Old Friends’ holding Silks Contest

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – ‘Old Friends,’ a thoroughbred retirement farm in Georgetown, is holding a contest where participants can design the farm’s official silks.

Interested competitors can mail designs to Old Friends, 1841 Paynes Depot Rd., Georgetown, KY 40324. Entries must be postmarked by March 11, 2017. The winning design will be selected by a panel of judges headed by Michael Blowen.

The winner will receive a miniature set of Old Friends’ silks suitable for framing or other display, along with a VIP tour of our Georgetown farm hosted by Old Friends President Michael Blowen. Bloodline Products will donate the prizes.

Find the contest form HERE.

The winner will be announced on Saturday, March 25, 2017.