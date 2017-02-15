Lexington McDonalds robbed early Wednesday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – A Lexington McDonald’s was robbed on Wednesday morning.

Lexinton Police report that they repsponded to the McDonald’s located at 2012 Harrodsburg Road near Lane Allen, around 6 am.

According to police, a man wearing a skull cap, with a bandana on his face, walked in around that time, demanded cash and pulled a gun on the clerk. Authorities say the clerk was unable to open the cash register, so the suspect forced her to the back of the restaurant. Shortly after, the manager came out and opened the cash register, while the clerk hid in a walk-in freezer.

Police believe the suspect ran toward Clays Mill Road. He is described as being in his 30’s with a slender build.

No injuries were reported, and no one has yet to be arrested.