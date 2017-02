ASHLAND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say a tip they received on Friday, January 27, 2017 led them to an arrest on charges of possession and distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by minors.

Troopers say they executed a search warrant at a home on Spankem Cat Fork Road in the Fallsburg community of Lawrence County, and say they found evidence that led to the arrest of 43-year-old Timothy Scott.

Scott was taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.