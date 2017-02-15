Kentucky State Police team to investigate officer shootings

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky’s top law enforcement agency is announcing a team to investigate officer-involved shootings in the state.

Kentucky State Police will introduce the new Critical Incident Response Team on Wednesday in Frankfort.

The agency said it was establishing the team to standardize procedures and focus resources on quality, transparent investigations statewide.

Justice and Public Safety Secretary John Tilley will announce the team with State Police Commissioner Rick Sanders and Deputy Commissioner Alex Payne.

 

