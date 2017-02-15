Kentuckiana Post Offices host passport fairs

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WTVQ) – Post offices across the state are urging residents to avoid the summer rush and apply for your passport at several Post Office locations across Kentuckiana this Saturday. No appointments are necessary, and applications will be accepted on a first come, first served basis at the fairs.

They want all travelers planning to go abroad in 2017 to be aware of are several things when it comes to passports:

It may now take about six weeks for first-time passport applicants or for renewals. The Department of State website provides updated information on processing time.

Check the expiration date on your U.S. passport. Many countries require that your passport have as much as six months’ validity remaining for entry.

Saturday passport acceptance hours make it easy for families to obtain passports, allowing both parents to be present when applying for a child’s passport (requirement).

If you are interested in attending the Saturday, February 18 Passport Fairs, they will be held as followed:

Glasgow, Ky Post Office – 445 W Main Street, 42141 from 9:30 am – 12 pm

Lexington Ky MPO – – 1088 Nandino Blvd, 40511 from 8:30 am – 4:30 pm

New Albany, In Post Office – 145 E. Elm St, 47150 from 9 am – 1 pm

Elizabethtown, Ky Post Office – 2934 Dolphin Dr, 42701 from 10 am – 1 pm

Somerset, Ky – 119 N Maple St, 42501 from 10 am – 2 pm

Benton, Ky – 219 W 5th St, 42025 from 9 am – 12 pm

All customers have the option of applying for a passport book, which are good for all international travel, or the passport card, which is only good for land and sea travel between the Unite States and Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Bermuda.

Passport Fees are as followed:

Passport Card for adults (age 16 years and older) – $30; Minors (Under Age 16) – $15

Passport Book for adults (age 16 years and older) – $110; Minors (Under Age 16) – $80

Passport Card and Book for adults (age 16 years and older) – $140; Minors (Under Age 16) – $95

All above fees must be paid with a personal check or money order. There is also a $25 processing/acceptance fee, plus a $15 fee for photos in addition to the above costs. These fees can be paid by cash, personal check, debit and credit cards or money order. All of the listed Post Offices offer passport photo services.

Travelers are encouraged to apply for a passport several months before they are scheduled to travel anywhere overseas. The average time for passport applications and renewals is sex weeks, however the is an option to pay an additional fee, and the State Department will expedite the application and process it within three weeks.

To apply for a passport, travelers need to collate Passport Application Form DS-11 (unsigned) and provide one of the following: a United States birth certificate from the Department of Vital Statistics (not a certificate of birth) or naturalization papers. All applicants must also show either a valid driver’s license, a previous or current U.S. passport book or card, Certificate of Naturalization, Certificate of Citizenship, military I.D. or a federal, state or municipal government employee I.D. card. Applicants 15 and under must be present with both parents, unless consent is given. Only one parent must be present for children ages 16 and 17.