Judge enacts “fair chance” measures in Madison County

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Madison County Judge Executive Reagan Taylor announced that effective immediately, Madison County will implement the “Fair Chance” measure for all applicants applying for County government positions. Madison County will be among the first in the state to formalize the practice of eliminating the felony conviction question from its hiring applications.

In the past, checking “yes” next to the question “Have you been convicted of a felony in the past five years,” has resulted in an immediate disqualification. While this measure does not eliminate background checks or employer discretion, it will provide applicants an opportunity to be judged on merit rather than on criminal record. Judge Executive Taylor commented, “We are hoping to set a tone of acceptance, forgiveness and opportunity for our brothers and sisters that have been through the criminal justice system.”

“Everyone makes mistakes, some larger than others. As a community, we say we want people to change the course of their lives and be productive members of society. Forcing individuals to preselect themselves as a felon discourages individuals from applying. Often the thought is they will be rejected before being considered so why bother applying,” said Judge Executive Reagan Taylor. “However, every person convicted of a felony has served their time and should have the opportunity for redemption. The chance to prove they can right their past wrongs. Implementing this program should encourage those who have a criminal past to once again join the workforce.

“The task of removing the box from the application is a simple one,” said Taylor. “After seeing Governor Bevin’s announcement of Fair Chance for State Government applicants, Madison County wanted to address that same issue at the county level.”

The new application is set to be circulated starting later this week following the implementation of the process in Madison County.