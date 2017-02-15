Freezing cold temperatures tonight, and chilly for Thursday

Overview: Chilly temperatures continue for Thursday, with high temperatures back in the upper 40s, yet another warming trend begins Friday and continues into early next week.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies continue with a cold overnight low temperature of 26 degrees.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures will be around for Thursday, with a high temperature of 48 degrees.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and chilly temperatures will be around with a low temperature of 36 degrees.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and milder temperatures make a return for Friday, with a high temperature of 59 degrees.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and chilly temperatures will be around, with a low temperature of 45 degrees.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and pleasant temperatures will develop for the start to our weekend, with a high temperature of 63 degrees. There is a slight chance for a few late day rain showers.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and a few rain showers will be possible for Saturday night, with a low temperature of 46 degrees.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures will be around for Sunday, with a high temperature of 65 degrees.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures will be around, with a low of 47 degrees.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures will be around for Monday, with a high temperature of 68 degrees.
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be around for Monday night, with an overnight low temperature of 52 degrees.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures will be around for Tuesday, with a high temperature of 66 degrees. A few spotty rain showers will be possible for Tuesday.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures will be around, with a low of 50 degrees.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and a few rain showers will be possible for Wednesday, with a high temperature of 64 degrees.
-Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers