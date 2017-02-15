UPDATE: Capital Day School Wins National Verixon App Challenge

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A team of students at Capital Day School has won Best in Nation in the fifth annual Verizon Innovative Learning App Challenge for their Waste Free America mobile app idea.

As one of eight Best in Nation winners in this year’s competition, the Waste Free America student team will receive:

A total of $20,000 from the Verizon Foundation for their school ($5,000 for winning best in state, and an additional $15,000 for winning best in nation);

Tablets for each student team member (provided to them as part of their best in state win);

The opportunity to work with experts from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) App Inventor team to build their app and have it launch in the Google Play Store; and

An all-expenses-paid trip to the Technology Student Association (TSA) Conference in Orlando in June 2017.

The students’ winning app idea was selected from more than 1,800 submissions nationwide by a panel of education and industry experts, and was inspired by the issue of food waste. The Waste Free America app will combat food waste by alerting area shelters and soup kitchens when a business within a 10-mile radius has leftover good food available for pick up.

2/10/17 11:08 a.m.

Frankfort Students Compete Nationally in Verizon App Challenge

Students at Capital Day School in Frankfort are taking their skills to the national level, after having won state and regional competitions in the Verizon App Challenge.

The Verizon Innovative Learning App Challenge tasks student teams to design smartphone applications.

By winning state, the team – comprised of 5 eighth-graders, received a check for $5,000 dollars and mobile tablets for each team member.

Winners of the national competition will receive $15,000 dollars, plus the chance to work with MIT engineers to code their apps and share them on the open marketplace.

Capital Day School students designed an app called “Waste Free America” that aims to decrease the amount of edible food thrown into landfills while seeing that the food is matched with a charitable organization. The team is made up of Jillian Jacobs, Diksha Satish, Jared Winters, Olivia Moore, and Ana Razavi; along with CDS science teacher and mentor Audrey Bebensee, pictured above, along with Verizon representative Christopher Stiltz.

Over 1,800 entries were submitted to the contest nationally.

Voting is now open to select winners on the national level. To submit your vote, click here.