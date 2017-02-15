Evacuees return home after gas leak in Montgomery County

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – Some people in Montgomery County were forced out of their homes for nearly 12-hours on Tuesday because of a natural gas leak.

A total of 16-homes were evacuated on Harpers Ridge Road around 11:00 a.m. after a leak was detected in a Columbia Gas 30-inch natural gas transmission line, according to emergency management.

Kentucky Utilities also shut off power to 38 homes in the affected area to reduce the risk of an explosion, according to emergency management.

Columbia Gas released pressure in the line before its crews began repair work, which was expected to last overnight into Wednesday morning.

The Montgomery County Fire Department and Columbia Gas conducted air quality tests in the affected homes and did not find any dangerous levels, according to emergency management. No illnesses were reported.

People were allowed back in their homes around 9:00 p.m.

People who were evacuated were offered a free night’s stay in a hotel if they didn’t feel safe returning to their home Tuesday night, according to officials.

Harpers Ridge Road was closed to traffic from the intersection of Howards Mill Road and around the 1500 block of Harpers Ridge. The road reopened around 7:40 p.m.