Clearing skies & more seasonal temps Wednesday

Mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures for your Wednesday morning commute. Skies will clear today leaving us mostly sunny with more seasonal temperatures in the middle 40’s, winds will be breezy from time to time out of the west. Partly cloudy skies and chilly low temperatures expected this evening, lows will be in the middle to upper 20’s. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy Thursday with slightly warmer temps in the upper 40’s. Friday and your weekend are very warm by February standards, a few showers are possible late Saturday night.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke