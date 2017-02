LEXINGTON, KY. (WTVQ) – The Catholic Action Center & Community Inn are asking for help from the community in shoring up some supplies.

The Center says that they are in need of toilet paper and laundry detergent.

Donations can be brought to 614 E. Seventh Street between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

All donations are tax deductible.