Bill would double campaign contribution limits in Kentucky

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , ,

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The Republican-controlled state Senate has voted to double how much money people can donate to political campaigns.

Senate Bill 75 would increase the maximum individual campaign contribution to $2,000 from $1,000. Similar proposals have passed the Senate before, only to die in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives. But this year, Republicans control both chambers.

The bill would also allow political candidates to not disclose their donors if they raise less than $3,000. The current limit is $1,000. And it would allow candidates to accept individual anonymous donations of up to $100 instead of $50 and let candidates accept a total of $2,000 in anonymous donations for one election cycle. The current limit is $1,000.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Heroin Needle
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Ky. Senate votes to toughen penalty for heroin trafficking
Read More»
Linus, Charlie Brown
6 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Linus Could Still Talk About Christmas Under Kentucky Bill
Read More»
1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
State of the Commonwealth: Bevin Says Tax Plan Will Not be Neutral
Read More»
﻿
More News»