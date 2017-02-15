A look at Trump's Cabinet nominees

Before taking office, Donald Trump and his transition team managed to fill each Cabinet position, checking off one of the top priorities in the transition process by staffing the incoming administration.

At a press conference the day before the inauguration, then–Vice President–elect Mike Pence said, “I’m proud to be at a place where we’ve named our entire Cabinet before we reach that historic day tomorrow.”

More than 170 people interviewed for positions in the Trump administration before the election, and more than 200 people received a “full vetting and full review” since then, according to Pence.

On Feb. 13 the Trump administration had its first resignation. Retired Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn stepped down from his post as national security adviser for misleading the White House about the nature of his conversations with the Russian ambassador to the U.S., and Trump is considering candidates to replace Flynn.

A number of appointees have had their Senate confirmation hearings. Almost all Cabinet-level appointments need to be confirmed by the Senate before they assume their positions.

Trump’s Cabinet selections include one African-American man and three women — one of whom is Taiwanese-American and another, Indian-American.

Here is the full list of Trump’s Cabinet picks:

Tillerson, a former CEO of ExxonMobil, is the first secretary of state without government or military experience. He has a decadeslong business relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which has raised eyebrows among Democratic and some Republican lawmakers. The vote to confirm Tillerson was the tightest vote for a secretary of state in at least 60 years. Click here to learn more about Tillerson.

Sessions was first elected to represent Alabama in the Senate in 1996 and was re-elected three times. He is a longtime Trump supporter who campaigned with him throughout the election. After a contentious confirmation process, the Senate voted 52-47 to confirm Sessions, with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin as the lone Democrat to vote in favor. Click here to learn more about Sessions.

DeVos, an education activist in Michigan and a major GOP donor, was confirmed to serve as education secretary after Pence cast a tiebreaking vote in the Senate. It was the first time a vice president broke a tie to confirm a Cabinet nominee.Click here to learn more about DeVos.

Price is the first health and human services secretary with a medical background since Dr. Louis W. Sullivan, who served under George H.W. Bush from 1989 to 1993. A Republican congressman from Georgia until his appointment, he is a strong critic of the Affordable Care Act and will likely help the Trump administration with its efforts to repeal and replace the health care bill. Click here to read more about the selection of Price.

Chao previously served as labor secretary for President George W. Bush and was the only Cabinet official to serve through all eight years of his presidency. She made history as the first Asian-American woman to serve in a U.S. president’s Cabinet. Click here to learn more about Chao.

Mnuchin worked for 17 years at Goldman Sachs, where he served as the chief information officer. He founded the investment firm Dune Capital Management and the entertainment financing company RatPac-Dune Entertainment. Click here to learn more about Mnuchin.

Ross is a billionaire investor and the founder of the investment firm W.L. Ross and Co. He has been described as the King of Bankruptcy for his work restructuring failed companies and was a key economic adviser to Trump during his campaign. Click here to learn more about Ross.

Mattis retired from the Marine Corps in 2013 after a storied 41-year career that included leading U.S. troops in Afghanistan, Iraq and in Kuwait. He most recently served as the head of U.S. Central Command.

Congress passed a special law to exempt Mattis from the requirement that commissioned officers be out of active duty at least seven years before serving as defense secretary. Within hours of Trump’s being sworn in as president, the Senate confirmed Mattis in a 98-1 vote as secretary of defense. Click here to learn more about Mattis.

Carson, a retired neurosurgeon, was a Trump rival during the 2016 Republican primaries. He has never held elected office or worked in government. Click here to learn more about the selection of Carson.

Kelly was a four-star general and the head of U.S. Southern Command. In addition to leading troops overseas, he is known for his strong knowledge of border issues and the drug trade in South and Central America. Click here to read more about Kelly.

Zinke is the House representative from Montana and a retired Navy SEAL. He endorsed Trump for president back in May. Click here to learn more about Zinke.

Donald Trump Jr., an avid hunter and outdoorsman, was involved in selecting the interior secretary, including telephone calls and meetings with candidates, according to a source familiar with the process.

Donald Trump tapped Perry, a former Texas governor, to lead the federal agency he said he wanted to eliminate but couldn’t name in his famous “Oops” moment during a 2011 GOP primary debate. Click here to learn more about Perry.

Shulkin served as undersecretary of health for the VA under the Obama administration. Shulkin is the first VA secretary in the agency’s history not to have served in the military. Click here to learn more about Shulkin.

Perdue, 70, a Republican, served as the governor of Georgia from 2003 to 2011. He worked on Trump’s agricultural advisory committee during his presidential campaign. Click here to learn more about the selection of Perdue.

There have been several other high-profile picks for positions considered Cabinet-level:

The selection of Priebus as Trump’s chief of staff was the first Cabinet-level announcement. Priebus was the chairman of the Republican National Committee until his appointment. Click here to read more about him and his role in Trump’s campaign.

Haley, the child of Indian immigrants, brings diversity to the nascent administration but had little international experience as governor of South Carolina. Click here to read more about Haley.

Linda McMahon is a co-founder and former CEO of WWE. Before Trump’s Dec. 7 announcement that she would be his pick to lead the Small Business Administration, she was an adviser to global businesses as part of APCO Worldwide’s International Advisory Council.

She was a top donor to Trump throughout his campaign. She ran for the U.S. Senate seat in Connecticut in 2010 and 2012, losing both times.

Pruitt is the Oklahoma attorney general and has been a critic of the agency Trump tapped him to lead. Pruitt’s positions largely mirror Trump’s rhetoric on the campaign trail, framing the Environmental Protection Agency as a too-powerful government bureaucracy pursuing an ideological agenda based on what he considers dubious science. Click here to learn more about the selection of Pruitt.

Then there are senior positions:

Pompeo, who supported Sen. Marco Rubio during the GOP primaries, represented Kansas’ 4th Congressional District. Click here to learn more about Pompeo.

The position of national security adviser became vacant after Michael Flynn resigned on Feb. 13. Retired Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg was named acting national security adviser. Here are some possible replacements for Flynn. This position does not require Senate confirmation.

Retired Navy Vice Adm. Robert Harward

Former CIA Director and retired Gen. David Petraeus

Former Deputy Treasury Secretary Robert Kimmitt Retired Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg

ABC News’ Jonathan Karl, Tom Llamas, Ali Rogin, John Santucci, Candace Smith, Katherine Faulders, Benjamin Siegel, Alexander Mallin and Meghan Keneally contributed to this report.