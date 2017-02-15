2017 Winter Wizarding Waltz-Lexington Harry Potter Alliance

Lexpecto Patronum, the Lexington Chapter of the international Harry Potter Alliance, will hold their third installment of the Winter Wizarding Waltz on Saturday, February 25, 2017 from 6:00 to 10:00pm at the historic Lyric Theater and Cultural Arts Center in downtown Lexington, KY. Inspired by the Yule Ball, this Hogwarts-themed soiree features a multi-course Harry Potter-themed meal from Minton’s at 760, live musical entertainment, special performances by Rakadu Gypsy Dancers, and tea leaf readings from North Star Muse.

This event raises funds for Lexpecto Patronum, which engages popular culture fans in social justice issues. In the past year they have led campaigns in the areas of diverse representation in literature, voting rights, bystander training, building and protecting safe spaces for LGBTQIA friends, and care of muggle creatures.