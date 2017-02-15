1 dead in shooting at doctor’s office

BEDFORD, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky State Police say a man has been arrested after a fatal shooting at a doctor’s office in Trimble County.

Trooper Josh Lawson told media that the shooting was reported shortly before noon Tuesday at First You Medical in Bedford, which is about 40 miles northeast of Louisville.

Lawson said one person died as a result of the shooting. Police identified her in a news release as 38-year-old Lora Cable of Milton.

Lawson said 45-year-old Timothy Riddle of Milton was taken into custody later and charged with murder.

