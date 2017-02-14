Wild Thyme – Grilled Zucchini

Zucchini Salad with Cilantro Dressing

Salad

1 lb 2 oz small zucchini

1 tsp salt

1 tbsp Spanish olive oil

1 Garlic clove

1/3 cup pine nuts

For cilantro dressing

2 garlic cloves, chopped

1 tsp ground cumin

½ cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves

2 tbsp chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

5 tbsp Spanish extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp white wine vinegar

Salt and pepper

Thinly slice zucchini lengthwise. Layer the slices length wise in a colander, sprinkling over a little salt, and set over a large plate. Let drain.

Meanwhile, make the dressing. Put the Garlic, cumin, and herbs in a food processor and pulse until well mixed.

With the motor running add 1 Tbsp of the EVOO drop by drop. Using a spatula scrape the sides. With the motor running again, very slowly add the rest of the olive oil in a steady stream until it has been incorporated. Add the vinegar to the dressing and process for 1 minute. Season to taste, with salt and pepper.

When zucchini has drained, quickly rinse slices under cold water, then dry well with paper towel. Put in a large bowl and add the olive oil and garlic, then toss together lightly.

Heat a ridge grill pan. Add zucchini slices, in single layers, and cook, turning once, for 5 minutes, or until tender. Transfer to a large serving bowl, let cool. Sprinkle pine nuts and drizzle dressing over zucchini. Serve!.

