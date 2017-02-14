UK Opera Theatre Presents: The Barber of Seville

Cynthia Lawrence, director of The Barber of Seville gives us the inside scoop on the University of Kentucky Opera Theatre‘s upcoming performance of the popular comedic opera!

You can catch the The Barber of Seville live at the Singletary Center at the following dates below:

Friday, February 24, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 26, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.

The Singletary Center for the Arts is located at 405 Rose St in Lexington.

For ticket information visit SCFATickets.com or call (859) 257-4929.