UK HealthCare Visitation Policy Changes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – UK officials say to protect the health of the people they serve this flu season, UK HealthCare is making temporary changes to hospital visitation policies.

These changes will be effective beginning Thursday, Feb. 16.

UK officials say the restricted areas include all UK HealthCare inpatient units at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, Kentucky Children’s Hospital and UK Good Samaritan Hospital.

Changes to our visitation rules include:

• No visitors under the age of 12 (except in Bone Marrow Transplant where there should be no visitors under the age of 18).

• No visitors with any flu-like symptoms.

• Only two visitors in a patient’s room at a time.

• Visitors may be given masks or other protective clothing for use when visiting.

• Additional rules may be in place in special care units, such as women’s, children’s, critical care and oncology units.

• Compassionate visitation exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis.