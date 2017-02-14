Two from Michigan charged after theft at Richmond hotel

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two people were arrested in Richmond after a theft at a hotel.

Police say 36-year-old Ashantee Dailey, of Detroit, stole over $700 dollars from a purse in the lobby of the Days Inn.

Officers say Dailey denied permission to search her room, but when officers received a search warrant they found the money, along with a firearm.

Investigators say Dailey then admitted to taking the money.

Additionally, police say the theft was captured on camera.

40-year-old Desmond Smith, also of Michigan was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Both were taken to the Madison County Detention Center.