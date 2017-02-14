Record number of students make UK’s Dean’s List

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A record number of students made the University of Kentucky Dean’s List for the fall 2016 semester.

The 7,408 students were recognized for their outstanding academic performance.  That’s an increase of more than 200 over the previous record reached in fall 2015 when the number of students on a UK Dean’s List surpassed 7,000 for the first time.  Last semester’s Dean’s List includes over 700 more students than the spring 2016 semester’s list.

To make a Dean’s List in one of the UK colleges, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher and must have earned 12 credits or more in that semester, excluding credits earned in pass-fail classes.  Some UK colleges require a 3.5 GPA to make the Dean’s List.

The full Dean’s List can be accessed by visiting www.uky.edu/PR/News/DeansList/.

