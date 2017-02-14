Rain to snow mix possible for Southern Kentucky tonight

Overview: There is a slight chance for a few rain showers mixed with snow overnight into early Wednesday, mainly for areas south of I-64. Chilly temperatures will be around for Wednesday and Thursday, with high temperatures back in the 40s, yet another warming trend begins Friday and continues into early next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and cold temperatures continue, with a low temperature of 34 degrees. There is a chance for a little rain to snow mix, mainly for Southern and Southeast Kentucky.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures will be around for Wednesday, with a high temperature of 43 degrees. There is a slight chance for a little wintry mix early in the morning, with clearing skies into the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies return with a cold overnight low temperature of 27 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures will be around for Thursday, with a high temperature of 47 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and chilly temperatures will be around with a low temperature of 36 degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and milder temperatures make a return for Friday, with a high temperature of 57 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and chilly temperatures will be around, with a low temperature of 42 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and pleasant temperatures will develop for the start to our weekend, with a high temperature of 61 degrees. There is a slight chance for a few late day rain showers.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and a few rain showers will be possible for Saturday night, with a low temperature of 46 degrees.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures will be around for Sunday, with a high temperature of 63 degrees.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures will be around, with a low of 48 degrees.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures will be around for Monday, with a high temperature of 64 degrees.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be around for Monday night, with an overnight low temperature of 49 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures will be around for Tuesday, with a high temperature of 65 degrees. A few rain showers will be possible for Tuesday.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers