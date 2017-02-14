Officials: Phone scam in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Tuesday afternoon The Office of the Fayette County Sheriff said they are warning residents of a telephone scam that has resurfaced in the Lexington area.

Deputies say the caller identifies himself as a Deputy Sheriff with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and claims the individuals has missed jury duty and now has an outstanding warrant. The caller then informs the citizen they must pay a fine or they will be arrested immediately and they are asked to purchase a pre-paid or re-loadable money card, according to officials.

The Office of the Fayette County Sheriff says this is a scam. They advise everyone to be cautious of calls that request payment or access to personally identifiable information, regardless of who the caller claims to represent. The Office of the Fayette County Sheriff will NEVER ask you for money over the phone or threaten you with arrest if you do not pay a fine.

Officials say if you are contacted, DO NOT SEND MONEY and contact the Office of the Fayette County sheriff IMMEDIATELY at (859) 252-1771.