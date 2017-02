Joint problems? Look no further than Winchester Chiropractic where they offer non-surgical options to help relive your pain. Today, owner Dr. Perry Williams talks with Troy Thompson and even gives us a demonstration on how to relieve joint pain on our very own Meteorologist Eric Burke!

For more on Dr. Perry Williams practice, head over to their Facebook, website, or by calling (859) 737-5800. Winchester Chiropractic is located at 1199 W Lexington Ave, Winchester, KY 40391.