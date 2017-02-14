LEXINGTON, KY. (WTVQ) – 987 Kentuckians are waiting for viable organs, according to the Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA,) of over 100,000 on the national waiting list.

With National Donor Day coming up on February 14th, officials with KODA are hoping potential donors will hear the call.

National Donor Day brings awareness to organ donation and to recognize those who have given the gift of donation, received a donation, and are currently waiting to receive a donation.

Those interested in becoming an organ, eye and tissue donor should go to www.donatelife.net.