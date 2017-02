LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say a driver spilled his drink then flipped his semi-truck on Monday night.

The accident happened on I75 at mile marker 115 just before 11 p.m.

Police say the driver told them he went off the road after his drink fell. His truck overturned but he was not injured.

One northbound lane was closed for about three hours while crews worked to get the truck upright.