House GOP seek public guarantee from Bevin over Real ID

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky House Republicans are demanding more than a public promise from Gov. Matt Bevin before they agree to overhaul the state’s driver’s licenses.

Kentucky is one of 27 states that has not complied with the federal Real ID Act. Last year, Bevin urged the legislature to comply with the law. But when they did, Bevin vetoed it.

The federal government has given Kentucky until June 6 to comply. If it doesn’t, Kentuckians won’t be able to use their driver’s licenses to board domestic flights starting in 2018. House Republican Speaker Jeff Hoover said he wants Bevin to testify about the bill before a House committee and promise he will not veto it.

Bevin did not commit to a public guarantee but said he is confident “we can get something done.”

