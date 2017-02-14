Harrison Ford involved in incident with passenger jet

Harrison Ford was involved in an incident involving a passenger jet, sources told ABC News.

The actor, who is also a private pilot, was landing a plane at John Wayne Airport in Orange County when he flew over an American Airlines 737 aircraft bound for Dallas – Ft. Worth.

There were no injuries and the FAA is currently investigating the situation.

Ford’s publicist told ABC News he had no official statement about the incident.

The “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” star, 74, has been an avid airman for some time. In 2015, he was injured when the World War II-era plane he was flying crashed on a golf course near Santa Monica, California. Just after takeoff, Ford reported engine trouble, according to National Transportation Safety Board investigator Patrick Jones, and then allegedly came up short of the runway.

“The airplane Harrison was flying was an old model. It was built for slow speed and maneuverability,” ABC News aviation consultant John Nance said at the time. “I think what happened in this instance is the wheels dug into the wet ground and that made the aircraft stop too quickly.”

That October, Ford told Jimmy Kimmel that he remembered the engine stopping and telling the tower that he was going to ignore their suggestion of continuing on the usual landing route. However, he added, that was “the last thing I remember till five days afterwards.”