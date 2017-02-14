Gas leak evacuates over a dozen homes in Mt. Sterling

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , ,

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – Montgomery County Emergency Management says 16 homes were evacuated on Tuesday afternoon after a gas line ruptured in the 1500 block of Harpers Ridge Road.

They say it will be several more hours before anyone is allowed back into their home.

Columbia Gas repair crews are waiting for the pressure to drop so they can begin repairs on the line, according to officials.

Emergency Management says Kentucky Utilities shut down electric service to 36 customers in the area as a precaution.

They are asking people to use caution while in the area.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

4 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Jimmy Nash Is Back Showing Off Their “Homes of the Month”
Read More»
2 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Jimmy Nash Homes
Read More»
3 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Mt. Sterling Christmas Open House 11-11 (2)
Read More»
﻿
More News»