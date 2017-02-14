Gas leak evacuates over a dozen homes in Mt. Sterling

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – Montgomery County Emergency Management says 16 homes were evacuated on Tuesday afternoon after a gas line ruptured in the 1500 block of Harpers Ridge Road.

They say it will be several more hours before anyone is allowed back into their home.

Columbia Gas repair crews are waiting for the pressure to drop so they can begin repairs on the line, according to officials.

Emergency Management says Kentucky Utilities shut down electric service to 36 customers in the area as a precaution.

They are asking people to use caution while in the area.