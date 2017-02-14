Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating possible neglect after woman found living in filth

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – An investigation has started after the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says an elderly woman was found living in filthy conditions.

The Humane Society received an anonymous tip that it should check on the animals believed to be living inside the home. Animal control and the sheriff’ office were also called.

Deputies say the walls and floor were covered in animal feces. Officers found a woman, 75, who had fallen and was left lying on the floor in the animal feces. It’s not clear how long the woman had been on the floor.

Officers tell ABC 36 that the woman’s daughter was supposed to be taking care of her elderly mother.

Deputies found 18 cats and nine dogs living inside the home. They say all the animals are in good condition.

“Might have been a few spots of mange here and there, but generally speaking, the condition of the animals was pretty good,” said Deputy Chris Eaton. “The conditions for the humans there though, altogether a different story. It was the worst I’ve seen in 13 years of law enforcement.”

The sheriff’s office says Adult Protective Services is now investigating. No charges have been filed. The woman is recovering at the hospital.