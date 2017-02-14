Five indicted in pizza delivery driver’s murder

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – All five defendants charged in connection to the murder of a pizza delivery driver in Frankfort have been indicted, including two teenagers who will be tried as adults, according to a report in the State Journal.

The newspaper reports that Krishaun Mays, who turned 18 last week, was indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury on one count of murder and one count of first-degree robbery.

The other juvenile, 17-year old Victorya Paige Young, was indicted on charges of complicity to murder and complicity to first-degree robbery, according to the paper.

Brooke Kennedy and Cameron Montgomery, both 18, were indicted on charges of complicity to murder and complicity to first-degree robbery, according to the newspaper report.

The fifth defendant, 21-year old Kendrick Burton, was indicted on charges of first-degree robbery and complicity to murder, according to the State Journal.

Investigators say the defendants arranged a drug deal with off-duty pizza delivery driver, 21-year old Jared Banta, with the intent of robbing him.

Banta was found shot to death in his car in the parking lot of Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane on December 27, 2016. The coroner determined Banta died from a gunshot wound to the torso. His death was ruled a homicide.