MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Firefighters with the Brodhead Fire Department were able to quickly knock down a fire at an apartment complex in Mount Vernon.

Firefighters say they were called to the complex Monday evening.

They were able to knock down the fire quickly, but say the apartment where the fire started took extensive damage.

No injuries were reported, and only the people living in the affected apartment were displaced.

No word on what started the fire.