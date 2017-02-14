Early rain/snow mix with cloudy skies for Valentine’s Day Tuesday

Scattered rain and snow showers with chilly temperatures for your Tuesday morning commute.  Skies will be mostly cloudy with mild temperatures in the low to mid 50’s, winds will be light out of the west.  Skies start to clear overnight with temperatures falling into the lower 30’s.  Skies will be partly cloudy Wednesday with some cooler air settling in, temps will be in the lower 40’s for high temps.  Temps stay cool Thursday, warm air returns by Friday with 60’s and sunshine for the weekend.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke

