Democrats call for more inquiries after Michael Flynn's resignation

Democratic lawmakers reacted quickly after White House national security adviser Michael Flynn announced his resignation late Monday, calling for more inquiries into Flynn’s dealings with Russia.

Flynn stepped down just days after he apologized to Vice President Mike Pence for misleading him about his conversations with Russia’s U.S. ambassador. Flynn came under fire for discussing U.S. sanctions on Russia with the ambassador back in December.

The news prompted a flood of statements from Democrats in Congress pressing for more information.

Representatives John Conyers Jr. (D-Mich.) and Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) issued a joint statement on Tuesday calling for a full classified briefing by “all relevant agencies,” including the Dept. of Justice and the FBI. They said they would submit formal requests this evening.

Rep. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.), the ranking Democratic member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, tweeted a statement calling for an investigation into the matter and saying “far too many questions remain unanswered about this administration’s ties to Russia.”

Other Democrats in Congress applauded Flynn’s resignation and vowed to press the issue.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), who earlier called for an investigation on Flynn’s ties with Russia, said the resignation “isn’t the end of the story.”

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), who sits on the House Intelligence Committee, said he wanted to know more about President Donald Trump‘s knowledge of the situation.

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton replied to a tweet about the resignation on Tuesday and said the user had “a point about the real consequences of fake news.”

Republican House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) was one of few Republicans to speak out immediate following Flynn’s resignation. Nunes, who has called Flynn a “good friend,” thanked him “for his many years of distinguished service.”

“Washington, D.C. can be a rough town for honorable people, and Flynn — who has always been a soldier, not a politician — deserves America’s gratitude and respect for dedicating so much of his life to strengthening our national security,” Nunes said.