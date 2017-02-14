Black History Month at the Lyric Theatre

There’s a lot going on at the The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center for Black History Month that you don’t want to miss! Today, Donald R. Mason gave Katie Solove a rundown of all the family-friendly events taking place at the Lyric to highlight important figures in black history. Plus he gives us a little insight on TUBMAN, the play production making its debut this weekend!

The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center is located at 300 East Third Street in Lexington.

For more information, head to their website, like them on Facebook, or call (859) 280-2201.

