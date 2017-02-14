Authorities searching for suspect in guitar theft

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the person they believe to be responsible for the theft of a Bass Guitar. They are reporting that on Tuesday, February 14, this subject stole a mahogany and white Epiphone Thunder Bass Guitar from Dans Discount.

According to authorities, the subject was driving a red Chevolet pick up truck and pulling a small trailer. If you know this subjects name or any additional information, please contact Officer Daniel Deaton at 859-623-1162.