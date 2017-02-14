1 dead in shooting at doctor’s office

BEDFORD, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky State Police say a person is dead following a shooting at a doctor’s office.

Trooper Josh Lawson told media that the shooting was reported shortly before noon Tuesday at First You Medical in Bedford, which is about 40 miles northeast of Louisville.

Lawson said one person died as a result of the shooting. The identity of the victim wasn’t immediately released.

Police say they are searching for a suspect in the shooting, but have not made an arrest.

